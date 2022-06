Gazing around a recreation of his childhood home in 1970s Birmingham, Mykal Brown said he was overcome by waves of nostalgia. “It’s emotional for me because when I look at different things, I remember things,” said Brown, whose parents Erick and Vera (known as Miss Dotty) travelled to Handsworth in Birmingham from the Caribbean as part of the Windrush generation.

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO