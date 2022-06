MIAMI — As a large black van pulled into The Shoppes at Liberty City, Dr. Armen Henderson, megaphone in hand, poked his head out of the slightly open door."Did you know if you call the police during a mental health crisis, you are 16 times more like to be shot and killed?" Henderson said, turning the heads of many shoppers. "Instead, call us at 1-866-SAFEMIA."His statistic is from a Treatment Advocacy Center 2015 report which, despite being from seven years ago, Henderson says is still relevant because it centers on one main issue that illustrates police aren't equipped to handle...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO