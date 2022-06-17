Farmers Market Minute: Support Leads To Education

Late last week, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists confirmed the first report of Japanese beetle larvae for the year. This is the first report of a larvae or grub confirmed in the beetle infestation area near Grandview, WA. A resident of Grandview was weeding her garden on June 13, and discovered white C-shaped grubs or larvae in the soil of her boxed garden beds. She submitted a report to a WSDA field supervisor. WSDA retrieved the larvae later that afternoon and observed multiple grubs with visible legs. The specimen was reviewed under a microscope and confirmed to be Japanese beetle larvae.

