'It became a symbol of love and not oppression': LA baker shares history of the teacake

TATEL (Beverly Hills) Spain’s TATEL expanded their footprint to Beverly Hills back in 2021, bringing along Michelin Star Chef Luigi Fineo to give guests a decadent taste of Spanish cuisine. The best seat in the house is in the the front patio, where sea foam green booths accented by fuchsia florals invite a view of Canon Drive and the bustle of Downtown BH. Open for tapas hour and dinner, highlights from the menu include the famed Arroz Carabinero (red prawn paelle), imported Jamón ibérico served with alongside Pan con Tomate and a massive Veal Milanese with black truffles shaved table-side. TATEL also hosts a bottomless brunch on Sundays in their newly constructed “El Patio.” Located behind the main dining room, the space includes its own outdoor bar in a lush greenery space. -> More information.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO