Olympia, WA

Kreidler responds to Gov. Inslee’s call for him to step down

wa.gov
 4 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement in response to Gov. Jay Inslee's call for his resignation:. "Gov. Inslee and I have worked and served together for many years and I generally...

www.insurance.wa.gov

610KONA

Gov Inslee to Insurance Commissioner: Resign

(Olympia, WA) — Statement from Governor Jay Inslee regarding Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler:. "Following Commissioner Kreidler's admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better. The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it's my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

People in Public Service: Clark V. Savidge, Longtime Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

October 13, 1926 was a long-awaited day. A large crowd gathered to watch the capstone being placed atop the Washington State’s capitol dome’s 47-foot-tall lantern. Celebrating the achievement, the capitol commission and guests gathered for a photo atop the dome during the event. Prominent in the photo was Public Lands Commissioner Clark Savidge, one of the biggest supporters of the project and an important state leader.
OLYMPIA, WA
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Jay Inslee
Mike Kreidler
nbcrightnow.com

Contractor fined for denying migrant workers' pay at Gorge

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Department of Labor investigators say a labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington. The Seattle Times reports investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division say some employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC worked up to 90 hours a week without receiving overtime pay for their work. The agency fined Espinoza $61,896 in civil penalties for violating migrant workers’ rights and recovered the $83,298 in back wages. The Seattle Times was unable to reach Espinoza Contractor LLC for comment Friday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
Toni Koraza

What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades. The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around athree-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Texas GOP Lashes Out at Gays with Support from Verizon, Long-Lost Wicked Witch Located, and Why Are Seattle Streets so Deadly?

The Texas GOP has officially declared homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Delegates voted to approve particularly homophobic elements in the party platform this weekend, including an endorsement of abusive ex-gay therapy. None of it would have been possible without help from the Texas GOP’s major donors: Verizon, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kent : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Kent , Washington

Kent, Washington, is a large urban area in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. Kent was once an agricultural town. Today, it is a major business hub and serves as headquarters for many businesses. Kent attracts visitors not only because of its beautiful landscape, but also because it is a magnet for businesses.
KENT, WA
Dark Reading

Capital One Attacker Exploited Misconfigured AWS Databases

The 36-year-old Seattle tech worker behind the infamous 2019 Capital One data breach has been convicted on seven charges related to the data theft — which are punishable by up to 20 years in jail. In the incident, Paige Thompson, who operated under the hacker handle "erratic," made off...
SEATTLE, WA
97.5 KISS FM

The Truth About Seattle’s Real Fake News – The Needling

The Needling is a satirical news-site that bills itself as “Seattle’s only real fake news.” Since its creation just over three years ago, comparisons have been drawn to The Onion, and Almost Live!, which was Seattle’s answer to Saturday Night Live back in the day. The Needling boasts a follower count of nearly 50,000 on Instagram alone.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks in Federal Way, firefighters said. Crews were called Monday afternoon to the 33900 block of 19th Ave. SW in Federal Way near Saghalie Middle School. "Please leave the fireworks...

