Kreidler responds to Gov. Inslee’s call for him to step down

(Olympia, WA) — Statement from Governor Jay Inslee regarding Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler:. “Following Commissioner Kreidler’s admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better. The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it’s my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO