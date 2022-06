MINNEAPOLIS – Sunday's Juneteenth event in north Minneapolis celebrated multiple firsts.For starters, it was the first time Juneteenth is being celebrated as a federal holiday -- a successful push many in Minneapolis attribute to racial justice efforts following the murder of George Floyd.Secondly, it was the first time it had been celebrated this way in north Minneapolis. Several blocks of West Broadway, a key corridor of the north side, shut down for nearly the entire day to commemorate the event."Broadway is our economic main street in north Minneapolis," said Michael Chaney, who helped found Minnesota's first Juneteenth celebrations nearly 40...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO