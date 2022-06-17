Blue Peter - Doctor Who and Slime

An Ed Sheeran lookalike was asked to move for his own safety at one of the singer's recent gigs after becoming mobbed by selfie-seeking fans. Wes Byrne, a binman from Oldham, was surrounded during the concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, resulting in the aisles being blocked. The 30-year-old, who...
Louis Rogers was a healthy, energetic little boy. Last summer, his mother Julia put him to bed as usual. An hour later, she went to check on him. He had died, six weeks away from his second birthday, without crying out for help or making any sound at all. It...
Former X Factor star Tom Mann says he has been left "completely broken" after his fiancee Danielle died hours before they were due to get married. Danielle Hampson, a PR executive and dancer with the likes of Take That and Little Mix, died on Saturday, he said. "What was supposed...
A photo of the Duke of Cambridge grinning with his children on a family holiday in Jordan has been released to celebrate Father's Day. It shows a relaxed Prince William with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with Prince Louis on his shoulders. The high-spirited four are caught...
For over 10 years, Bad Girls Club aired on Oxygen. Viewers loved seeing what the different casts of the shows would get up to and the show was such a success after launching in 2006 that Bad Girls went on to have many spin-off series, too. One of the Bad...
This story includes a photograph of the "Wild West" display which some readers may find offensive. A "Wild West" display will no longer be included in the Blackpool Illuminations after complaints it reinforced racial stereotypes about Native Americans. Tony Perry, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, wrote to Blackpool Council...
Some pharmacies run by the High Street chain Boots have been criticised for telling some patients on multiple drugs that they can no longer have blister pack boxes, known as dosette boxes. Weekly pill organisers can help users keep track of their daily medication and stay safe. Pharmacists put the...
Comedian Joe Lycett has said an audience member complained to police about a joke in one of his shows. In an Instagram post he wrote: "To be fair to them the fuzz were very nice about it all but felt they had a duty to investigate." Lycett, 33, who is...
