Inflation is putting pressure on just about everyone’s wallets here in Springfield, but are wages keeping up with the dollar’s value?. The nation watched inflation soar in 2022, with consumer prices now 8.6 percent higher than they were a year ago, according to May’s inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the highest climb in prices since 1981, and far above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO