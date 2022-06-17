ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Left lane of northbound Interstate 435 before 48th St. will close overnight June 18 and 19 for pavement repairs

By KMZU Staff
 4 days ago

CLAY COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of northbound Interstate 435 right before 48th St. from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 18 and...

Road work for the week of June 20

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Andrew County. Route UU – CLOSED...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Car hits Hedrick Medical Center building

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Around 9:24 a.m. Monday, Chillicothe Officers were dispatched to vehicle accident at Hedrick Medical Center. A subject was attempting to park and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle travelled forward and struck the wall of the hospital. Minor injuries were received by two vehicle occupants and moderate damage was done to the structure.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Johnson County resident airlifted following late-night house fire

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – An unnamed male is airlifted to an area hospital following an escape from a late-night house fire in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Fire Protection District, the incident was reported at approximately 11:03 p.m. Sunday, in the 600 block of NE 400 Rd north of Montserrat. At the time of the initial report, the residence was fully engulfed with the male trapped inside the home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Warrensburg resident seriously injured in motorcycle accident

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg resident was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident today. Sagan Guillory, 25, was traveling on Route W south of the Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County. Guillory failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and ejected Guillory.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Lisa Sue (Vogler) Burns

Lisa Sue (Vogler) Burns, 58, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Friendless and may be left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Lisa and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
LEXINGTON, MO
James “Jimmy” William Stark

James “Jimmy” William Stark, 60, of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully of cancer on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hospice House of Kansas City on Wornall Rd. The family will host an inurnment with military honors at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, and may be left in care with the funeral home. Memories of Jimmy and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Absentee ballots available for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election

WARRENSBURG, MO, -- Johnson County Clerk, Diane Thompson reminds registered voters who will be absent from their polling location on August 2, 2022 that absentee ballots are now available. Absentee voting for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election will continue through 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 1st at the Johnson County Courthouse, Voter Registration Office. The office will also be open for absentee voting on Saturday, June 30th from 8:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Joan Virginia (Epperly) Cognard

Joan Virginia (Epperly) Cognard, 88, formerly of Lexington died Sunday, June 19. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 24 at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral in Lexington. A funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lexington Garden Club or Kansas City Hospice.
LEXINGTON, MO

