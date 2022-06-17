Left lane of northbound Interstate 435 before 48th St. will close overnight June 18 and 19 for pavement repairs

James “Jimmy” William Stark, 60, of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully of cancer on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hospice House of Kansas City on Wornall Rd. The family will host an inurnment with military honors at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, and may be left in care with the funeral home. Memories of Jimmy and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO