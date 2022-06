Jerry Dale Gaston, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center. Jerry was born the son of Fred Wesley Gaston and Amanda May (Sprouse) Gaston on December 24, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a lifelong resident of rural Livingston County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1961, and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Nellie Jo Schwab on June 14, 1964. They had just celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO