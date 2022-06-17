Farm Museums for Families to Visit

Hospice of the Carolina Foothills (HOCF) recently sold its hospice and palliative care licenses to Agape Care Group in Spartanburg, SC. The Carolina Foothills Foundation was created by funds from this sale to ensure patients can receive care regardless of ability to pay. The primary focus of the Foundation is to provide much needed elder care services in Rutherford and Polk counties where HOCF first began hospice and palliative care.< The Foundation is still in the beginning stages of formation and should be complete by Fall. Retired HOCF chief executive officer, Rita Burch, who has been a certified fundraising executive since 2003, will serve as CEO of the Carolina Foothills Foundation. The nonprofit foundation board consists currently of Chair Bob Keith, Vice Chair Pat Keeter, Secretary Linda Edgerton, Treasurer Jackie Hampton, and member Doris Clark.

FOREST CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO