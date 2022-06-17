ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, SC

Farm Museums for Families to Visit

By Barbara Rogers
whereverfamily.com
 4 days ago

Celebrating America’s rich agricultural heritage, farm museums are all about interaction and experiences, making them perfect destinations for family travel. Kids have fun meeting baby animals up close, trying their hands at farm chores and learning crafts children their age practiced a century ago. While having fun, kids...

whereverfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Reenactors make ‘movie’ about Fountain Inn’s history

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Museum’s deftly arranged displays of relics and art already provide glimpses into the community’s past, but the museum board wanted to highlight key moments of history with help from the living. Dozens of professional and amateur actors gathered along...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
macaronikid.com

The Carnival is coming to Spartanburg!!!

Macaroni Kid Spartanburg has teamed up with Community HYPE again to bring you guys another AMAZING event!!!! The 2022 Summer Kick-Off Carnival is THIS Saturday, June 25th from 12-5pm. With the help of our fantastic sponsors, Jonathan Agudelo with Northpointe Bank and the Law Office of Michael C. Lima, we...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville sushi restaurant closes doors for good

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing its doors for good. IOU Sushi Greenville made a post on Facebook about the closure. The restaurant was on Woodruff Road and opened in December 2021. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) It said, "It is with heavy hearts,...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Daily South

8 Things to Do in the Charming Town of Anderson, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
ANDERSON, SC
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg is one of the most populated cities in South Carolina. The wonderful city boasts some of the most beautiful tourist attractions in the state. Spartanburg is an educational hub and home to many important colleges like the Converse College, the Wofford College, the Spartanburg Community College, and others. Moreover,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
rccatalyst.com

Foundation Will Continue Legacy of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills

Hospice of the Carolina Foothills (HOCF) recently sold its hospice and palliative care licenses to Agape Care Group in Spartanburg, SC. The Carolina Foothills Foundation was created by funds from this sale to ensure patients can receive care regardless of ability to pay. The primary focus of the Foundation is to provide much needed elder care services in Rutherford and Polk counties where HOCF first began hospice and palliative care.< The Foundation is still in the beginning stages of formation and should be complete by Fall. Retired HOCF chief executive officer, Rita Burch, who has been a certified fundraising executive since 2003, will serve as CEO of the Carolina Foothills Foundation. The nonprofit foundation board consists currently of Chair Bob Keith, Vice Chair Pat Keeter, Secretary Linda Edgerton, Treasurer Jackie Hampton, and member Doris Clark.
FOREST CITY, NC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg to build park in city’s northside community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s northside community is receiving a new park as a part of the city’s plan to reform its Northside neighborhood. In 2016, the city of Spartanburg acquired Oakview Apartments. The apartments were labeled “an area for improvement.” They were torn down and eventually replaced with improved housing. In 2021, the Dr. […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Farmers market vouchers for seniors

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. Two kids and one adult are in the hospital after a possible chemical reaction from a pool. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Horses recovering after rescue

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local rescue farm took in two horses after an animal seizer in Spartanburg County earlier this month. Owner of Creekside Farm and Equine Rescue, Candice Abercrombie, said a mother horse and her baby have a second chance at life but a long road of recovery.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
FOX Carolina

Dinosaurs are coming alive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travel back in time to the Jurassic era with the traveling Dinosaur Adventure in Greenville. This weekend guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric era. Dinosaur Adventure runs Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June...
GREENVILLE, SC
historic-structures.com

Bradley's Covered Bridge - Long Cane Covered Bridge, Troy South Carolina

Long Cane Covered Bridge was one of three remaining covered bridges in South Carolina. One of the foremost enemies of wooden bridges in the 19th Century was weather. Bridges therefore began to be covered largely to protect their main structural timbers and to insure greater stability. The Long Cane Bridge was a covered bridge built in the Howe style -- a type of construction which introduced iron rods into the bridge trusses. This design proved to be both popular and influential and served as a means of transition from wooden bridges to those built of iron and steel.
greenville.com

Know the Rules Before Your Fireworks Show

In November 2019, Greenville City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits individuals from using, discharging, shooting, or igniting any fireworks or similar explosives between the hours of 10 pm and 9 am. However, the ordinance includes an exception that allows extended hours for New Year’s Eve and July 4. As...
GREENVILLE, SC
matadornetwork.com

11 Airbnb Greenville, South Carolina, Rentals Near the Historic City Center

Most people know South Carolina through the eyes of Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island. But visited Greenville’s bustling and historic city center? Although you may not be digging your toes in the sand, Greenville is just as much of a getaway as the beach. Dive into Greenville’s history and culture, experience signature tours, visit many popular attractions, and stay in one of these historic, homey, and cozy Airbnb Greenville properties.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Is Spartanburg the Hot Dog Capital of the South? I Think So!

If you are looking for a good hot dog in Spartanburg, SC we have you covered! With several popular spots for hot dogs, we are listing our reader’s favorites. Chime in and let us know if we missed your favorite hot dog space in Spartanburg. As a hot dog...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

1.4 million Electric Panels under recall, poses fire hazard

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over one million Electric Panels from Schneider Electric are being recalled because of thermal burn and fire hazards. The announcement was made on June 16, saying that issue involves a loose neutral screw connection within the QO Plug-On Neutral Load Center. The recalled circuit breaker...
GREER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Work to free driver – Midway Road

Whitefield firefighters work to extricate the driver of a vehicle following a single vehicle wreck Friday night. It happened on Midway Road near Paradise Vista. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver was shaken up. Medshore and a QRV responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC

