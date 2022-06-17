ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Rules

Real Simple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of...

www.realsimple.com

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sponsor
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Lifestyle
Amazon
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The American Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil Corporation both responded to a recent letter sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to oil refineries. Read full article here. USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Detroit Free Press

Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley will have to surrender his guns while awaiting trial on misdemeanor criminal charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather made the ruling over objections from Kelley's attorney that Kelley needs to carry a concealed weapon for self-defense during...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Environmental Groups Sue Biden Administration Over Threat Thousands of Oil and Gas Drilling Permits Pose to Endangered Species

Two environmental conservation advocacy groups filed a massive federal lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday in an effort to invalidate thousands of drilling permits in the Western United States. They claim that by authorizing drilling for oil and gas, the federal government has threatened the health and safety of endangered species.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Best Hope for Fixing America’s Gun Crisis

Even if Congress does manage to pass gun legislation in the weeks ahead—still a big if—that legislation will leave much to be done. The proposed framework does not, for example, increase the minimum age for purchasing firearms, address assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition, or close background-check loopholes for secondary sales, among other shortcomings.
LAW
The Atlantic

The End of the Asset Economy

Here’s a bit of esoterica I think about from time to time: Mark Zuckerberg has a mortgage. Or at least, he had one. A decade ago, the Facebook founder refinanced his loan on a $6 million Palo Alto mansion. He was worth $16 billion at the time, meaning he could have bought that house and a hundred more outright, no mortgage necessary. But First Republic Bank offered him an adjustable-rate loan with an initial interest rate of just 1.05 percent—below the rate of inflation, meaning the financier was paying him for the privilege of lending him money. Zuckerberg got to preserve his Facebook holdings, load up with tax-advantaged debt, and benefit from rising Silicon Valley real-estate prices. Why not take the loan?
REAL ESTATE
AFP

A forlorn fight to stop America's gun factories

Clai Lasher-Sommers alternates between tears and fury over the flow of guns from the factories in her home state of New Hampshire, a top producer in America's multi-billion dollar firearms industry.  While giants like Texas have more gun-linked business -- with constellations of suppliers for firearms, parts and ammunition -- New Hampshire dominates in per capita number of gun industry jobs, economic output and federal excise taxes, according to industry group NSSF. The state with a motto of "Live free or die" has long been home to gun makers, as have other manufacturing hubs on America's eastern seaboard.
WESTMORELAND, NH

