Sacramento County, CA

Construction Program Teaches Trade Skill Basics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) partner, Northern California Construction and Training (NCCT), helps students learn the basics of the construction trade. The NCCT pre-apprenticeship program helps students...

CBS Sacramento

City Of Davis Launches New Efforts To Recycle Items Left Behind By Students For Summer

DAVIS (CBS13) — It’s that time of year when college students are leaving school for the summer, but it’s what they leave behind that’s causing concern. As thousands of UC Davis students graduate and get ready to move on, they leave behind tons of trash. “There’s a lot of kids that are moving across the country or are going back home to a different country, so they’re not taking a lot of the stuff that’s just not worth it to ship somewhere,” said Lynne Okamuro, the general manager of All Things Right and Relevant. With trashcans overflowing, many Davis apartment complexes bring in...
Sacramento Observer

Rosemont High Teacher Says He Faces Racism Daily

Summer break can’t come fast enough for a Rosemont High School teacher who said he’s forced to endure racism daily at the area campus. Michael Reed, who teaches English at Rosemont, told The OBSERVER working for the school as a Black educator is “a constant struggle.”. Faculty,...
Sacramento Observer

Grand Jury Wants County To ‘CARE’ More

The back-and-forth between the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and county grand jury continues. The grand jury recently called out the board for its response to its report regarding spending of federal funds earmarked in 2020 for pandemic relief and is “strongly urging” that the Board “carefully reconsider” its recommendations.
FOX40

Juneteenth celebrated across the Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People gathered at William Land Park in Sacramento, at the newly renamed Black Miners Bar in Folsom and in other places in the area to celebrate Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States when the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation on […]
KCRA.com

Sacramento’s annual Juneteenth Festival delights, educates crowds Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Music, families and history filled Sacramento’s William Land Park Saturday for Sacramento’s annual Juneteenth Festival. “We’ve got plenty of folks out here enjoying the day and celebrating Juneteenth,” said Gary Simon, the executive director of Sacramento Juneteenth, Inc. “It’s important to continue to honor our ancestors.”
citypridemagazine.com

Juneteenth ’22: California Legislature Recognizes Reparations Task Force

Several members of the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans received a standing ovation from constituents of the State Legislature last week for their work over the last 12 months. During the opening of legislative sessions at the State Capitol in Sacramento on June...
activenorcal.com

It’s Official: Negro Bar Recreation Area Will Be Receiving a New Name

The California State Parka and Recreation Commission unanimously voted to change the name of Negro Bar Recreation Area on Lake Natoma in Folsom. The popular day-use area will temporarily be known as “Black Miners Bar” with a permanent name to be considered in the coming year. Negro Bar...
FOX40

Fireworks show at Cal Expo cancelled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” […]
KCRA.com

East Sacramento butchery's meat vending machine launch put on hold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An East Sacramento butchery's plans to expand its access to meats using an outdoor vending machine have been paused. V. Miller Meats store owner Eric Veldman Miller said a complaint was filed, and now the vending machine operation has been placed on hold until the Sacramento County Health Department approves the machine. He hopes to be able to begin selling meats through the vending machine soon.
FOX40

Group of Democrats now want to postpone gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are now trying to take new action in response to skyrocketing gas prices. A group of 13 assembly Democrats sent a letter to the governor and legislative leaders, urging they postpone the 3-cent inflationary increase to the state’s gas tax for a year. In the letter, they wrote, “the […]
