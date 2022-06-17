Construction Program Teaches Trade Skill Basics

DAVIS (CBS13) — It’s that time of year when college students are leaving school for the summer, but it’s what they leave behind that’s causing concern. As thousands of UC Davis students graduate and get ready to move on, they leave behind tons of trash. “There’s a lot of kids that are moving across the country or are going back home to a different country, so they’re not taking a lot of the stuff that’s just not worth it to ship somewhere,” said Lynne Okamuro, the general manager of All Things Right and Relevant. With trashcans overflowing, many Davis apartment complexes bring in...

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO