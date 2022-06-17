ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Pamela Grimm retires after 30 years at Kent State

By Sydney Pendergast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 30 years of being at Kent State, professor, department chair and Faculty Senate Chair Pamela Grimm officially retired on May 31. “I have ambivalent feelings about it,” Grimm said. Grimm enjoys the idea of having more free time but, “on the downside, I have been having a...

Intervention specialist receives state award

Brittany Troyer, an educator at North Royalton Elementary School, is the 2022 Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award Recipient from the State Support Team Region 3 of the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio. This award is presented to one educator from each of Ohio’s 16 State Support Team regions...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Outstanding Athlete Commits to Stay in NEO

Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of a 2021 Akron North High School graduate to their basketball team. On June 13, Michael Brown Jr. signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Golden Eagles. Brown, primarily a shooting guard/point guard, was a four-year letter winner...
AKRON, OH
20 Best Things to Do in Canton, OH

The beautiful city of Canton is located near the middle and west branches of Nimishillen Creek. Founded in 1805, it was a heavy manufacturing area with many railroad lines, making it an essential spot for shipping and transportation. Today, Canton is one of Ohio's prime cities in various areas, including...
CANTON, OH
Treasurer presents five-year forecast, board rejects ‘backpack bill’

Nordonia Hills schools Treasurer Matthew Brown outlined his five-year forecast for fiscal years 2022-26 to the board of education. He divided the district’s revenue into four categories: property taxes (70.8%), state aid and reimbursements (15.2%), other revenues (13.7%) and other financing sources (.12%). Residential and commercial real estate are...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Blacks lose their grip on the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party in Cleveland as new party chair David Brock is chosen to replace former chair and now Congresswoman Shontel Brown, the county Democratic party's first Black and first woman chairperson

New Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairman David Brock and 11th Congressional District Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown (D-OH), a Warrensville Heights Democrat and the former chair of the county Democratic party, its first woman and first Black party chair. CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM- EUCLID, Ohio- Executive committee members of the Cuyahoga County...
Goodwill staff staying hopeful despite lack of donations

CLEVELAND — Dirk Garman has worked at his local Goodwill for four years as a donor attendant. He said his wife encouraged him to apply following an injury. “At that time, I basically had a hard time walking,” he said. “It's been good. This was a good way to get exercise, and I guess to do a good thing for your community at the same time.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland History Days Are Back with Dozens of Tours and Talks

Cleveland History Days was launched in 2018, and has grown each year; it now features almost 40 programs sponsored by 27 organizations over a ten-day period. They include tours and talks about a huge variety of people and laces that comprised Cleveland history. Things get rolling of Friday June 24...
CLEVELAND, OH
North Carolina adds Northwestern transfer Pete Nance

North Carolina may have missed out on Matthew Mayer when he chose Illinois, but they scored a big addition Saturday with the addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. The 6-foot-10 Akron, Ohio native averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 45% from deep. He will join a loaded Tar Heels team that returns Armando Bacot Jr., Leaky Black, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson from last year’s national runner-up squad.
Discredited tests should no longer be used to determine if a baby was born alive: editorial

On Tuesday, former John Adams High School honors student Breyona Reddick will face sentencing in a Portage County courtroom for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her newborn baby while she was a student at Hiram College in 2019. The maximum she faces is 16 1/2 years in prison. The now 21-year-old, with a five-month-old son and dreams of returning to her nursing training, hopes to be sentenced to community control.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
West Branch Lake has 'bacteria contamination advisory'

If you're traveling to Portage County for a little summer fun, don't plan on taking a dip in the lake early this week. The West Branch State Park lake is currently under a bacteria contamination advisory and that could pose some health risks. The lake has been under a bacteria...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Where To Watch Jazz in Cleveland

These three jazz clubs are the spots to bop in Northeast Ohio. While there aren’t as many options for a jazz-infused night on the town as there once were –– Nighttown remains closed and we lost The House of Swing to the pandemic –– Cleveland still boasts a few good options for a great night of cocktails and blaring horns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Annual Duck Tape festival celebrates sticky substance

AVON, Ohio — A northeast Ohio community is, in some literal ways, sticking together June 17-18. What You Need To Know. The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival was put on pause for two years due to the pandemic. This is the 17th year for the event and the theme...
AVON, OH
Rabbi Weiss indicted, synagogue investigation finds no evidence of crimes within Jewish community

Rabbi Stephen Weiss was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts. Meanwhile, his former employer, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, completed its own investigation, finding no evidence Weiss engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Hooley Is Back at Kamm’s Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH

