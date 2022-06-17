ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” Will Journey to San Diego Comic-Con

sdccblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere and back again. The upcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be journeying to San Diego Comic-Con next month. The series will be getting a Hall H panel, featuring showrunners J.D. Payne...

sdccblog.com

Deadline

Chris Terrio Signs With Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Management

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning screenwriter Chris Terrio has signed with Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Management for representation across film, television and all media. Terrio made his feature screenwriting debut with 2012’s Argo, which earned him an Academy Award and a WGA Award. He wrote the screenplay for Warner Bros.’ Zack Snyder’s Justice League and co-wrote the screenplays for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and Batman v Superman, in which he crafted the big-screen debuts of D.C. Comics’ Wonder Woman and a number of other iconic characters. Terrio currently is writing and executive producing...
