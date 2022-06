MANDEVILLE — Franklinton’s Demons were runner up in the Lakeshore High School 7-on-7 Tournament that was held on Friday and Saturday. Franklinton posted a 3-1 record each day. They lost their first game on Friday to Covington and the title game against Archbishop Rummel on Saturday, while winning every game in between.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO