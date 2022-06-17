Top San Diego Ballet Dancer and Open Air Fest

A dog who found its way into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park a week ago has found his way home, the San Diego Humane Society announced Monday. The dog, a one-and-a-half-year-old male shepherd nicknamed "Mighty Joe Young," is actually named "Meatball" and was reclaimed by his owners on Sunday.
We’re learning more about sources of pollution from the Port of San Diego that’s affecting people’s health. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for children under five years old and parents are looking for appointments to get their children protected. Also, San Diego’s street vendors are facing new and controversial regulations.
We’re learning more about pollution sources from the Port of San Diego that are affecting people’s health. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says the new information has left port commissioners split on how to prioritize emission-reduction projects. The Port of San Diego’s cargo terminals near National City and...
A decision by the State could potentially add hundreds more housing units in San Diego and change the look of the city’s coastal communities. Then, the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Topeka Board of Education ended “separate but equal” school discrimination and began the integration of American schools. But a new book tells the story of a little-known consequence and legacy of the ruling: Black teachers and principals who taught in segregated schools, lost their jobs and were replaced by white teachers. And, with abortion rights in jeopardy, many women are sharing their personal stories. For those who terminated pregnancies before it was legal in 1973, the memories can be especially painful. Finally, a preview of the film, “Neptune Frost.” The Afrofuterist sci-fi musical has been making the festival rounds but is playing exclusively at Digital Gym Cinema in East Village through Thursday.
Growing old doesn’t mean staying behind with technology. A local senior community is using virtual reality to transport its residents anywhere in the world. Residents at White Sands senior community in La Jolla have access to Rendever, virtual reality technology. White Sands resident Lily Mauricio started her Thursday morning...
For the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts near or above average temperatures, fewer coastal low clouds, more high clouds, and perhaps even some monsoonal thunder at times. The best chance for any measurable rain was expected to be over the mountains and deserts. The atmosphere...
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fifth consecutive day Monday following a run of 19 increases in 20 days, decreasing a half-cent to $6.34. The average price set records 18 times in 19 days during the run of increases,...
COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff...
The rate of soldiers dying by suicide is at the highest level since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, San Diego County jail inmates now have easy access to medication to reduce overdoses. Plus, how seniors are transporting across the world, virtually.
A member of the county’s Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board claims she is being pushed out for her outspokenness. Some community groups held a press conference in front of the County Administration building today claiming CLERB is trying to silence the only Black woman on the board. KPBS’s Alexander Nguyen was there and brings us this report.
