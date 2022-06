Throughout her life, Ruth Charlotte Ellis from Detroit was an advocate of the rights of gays and lesbians, and of African Americans. Becoming widely known as the oldest surviving open lesbian at age 101 in America, Ellis came out as a lesbian around 1915. That was quite a dangerous thing for anyone to do at the time, especially for a Black woman. But she was one who was never afraid of being herself.

