Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO