Unexpected lifeskills for physician-scientists: advice to early career investigators

By Shari L. Barkin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

What contributes to a successful career as a physician-scientist? There are skills like identifying important and well-crafted research questions, choosing the right study design, implementing a rigorous methodology, attending to high quality data generation, ensuring the proper statistical analytic plan, and disseminating findings efficiently and accurately. There is the context of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sleep's role in the development and resolution of adolescent depression

Two adolescent mental health fields - sleep and depression - have advanced largely in parallel until about four years ago. Although sleep problems have been thought to be a symptom of adolescent depression, emerging evidence suggests that sleep difficulties arise before depression does. In this Review, we describe how the combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose adolescents to develop depression. We describe multiple pathways and contributors, including a delayed circadian rhythm, restricted sleep duration and greater opportunity for repetitive negative thinking while waiting for sleep. We match each contributor with evidence-based sleep interventions, including bright light therapy, exogenous melatonin and cognitive-behaviour therapy techniques. Such treatments improve sleep and alleviate depression symptoms, highlighting the utility of sleep treatment for comorbid disorders experienced by adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The CDK1/TFCP2L1/ID2 cascade offers a novel combination therapy strategy in a preclinical model of bladder cancer

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Aberrant activation of embryogenesis-related molecular programs in urothelial bladder cancer (BC) is associated with stemness features related to oncogenic dedifferentiation and tumor metastasis. Recently, we reported that overexpression of transcription factor CP2-like protein-1 (TFCP2L1) and its phosphorylation at Thr177 by cyclin-dependent kinase-1 (CDK1) play key roles in regulating bladder carcinogenesis. However, the clinical relevance and therapeutic potential of this novel CDK1-TFCP2L1 molecular network remain elusive. Here, we demonstrated that inhibitor of DNA binding-2 (ID2) functions as a crucial mediator by acting as a direct repressive target of TFCP2L1 to modulate the stemness features and survival of BC cells. Low ID2 and high CDK1 expression were significantly associated with unfavorable clinical characteristics. TFCP2L1 downregulated ID2 by directly binding to its promoter region. Consistent with these findings, ectopic expression of ID2 or treatment with apigenin, a chemical activator of ID2, triggered apoptosis and impaired the proliferation, suppressed the stemness features, and reduced the invasive capacity of BC cells. Combination treatment with the specific CDK1 inhibitor RO-3306 and apigenin significantly suppressed tumor growth in an orthotopic BC xenograft animal model. This study demonstrates the biological role and clinical utility of ID2 as a direct target of the CDK1-TFCP2L1 pathway for modulating the stemness features of BC cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postnatal fluid balance "“ it's time to pay attention

Fluid and electrolyte management is a critical aspect in the care of premature infants, particular in the first week after birth. The recently publication article by Valentine et al. builds upon over 40 years of literature examining associations between fluid balance and outcomes in preterm infants [1]. This secondary analysis of the Preterm Erythropoietin Neuroprotection Trial utilized a large cohort of infants born at <28 weeks of gestation to evaluate associations between maximal weight loss (MWL) and total fluid administration in the first week of life and relevant clinical outcomes [1, 2]. Their findings suggest MWL of 5"“15% is optimal in the first 7 days after birth (compared to >15% MWL), being specifically associated with lower odds of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC; aOR 0.49, 95% CI 0.25"“0.98). Additionally, TFA"‰>"‰150"‰ml/kg/day was associated with increased odds of NEC (aOR 3.22, 95% CI 1.40"“7.42) and surgically treated patent ductus arteriosus (aOR 2.14, 95% CI 1.10"“4.15).
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Distribution equality as an optimal epidemic mitigation strategy

Upon the development of a therapeutic, a successful response to a global pandemic relies on efficient worldwide distribution, a process constrained by our global shipping network. Most existing strategies seek to maximize the outflow of the therapeutics, hence optimizing for rapid dissemination. Here we find that this intuitive approach is, in fact, counterproductive. The reason is that by focusing strictly on the quantity of disseminated therapeutics, these strategies disregard the way in which this quantity distributes across destinations. Most crucially-they overlook the interplay of the therapeutic spreading patterns with those of the pathogens. This results in a discrepancy between supply and demand, that prohibits efficient mitigation even under optimal conditions of superfluous flow. To solve this, we design a dissemination strategy that naturally follows the predicted spreading patterns of the pathogens, optimizing not just for supply volume, but also for its congruency with the anticipated demand. Specifically, we show that epidemics spread relatively uniformly across all destinations, prompting us to introduce an equality constraint into our dissemination that prioritizes supply homogeneity. This strategy may, at times, slow down the supply rate in certain locations, however, thanks to its egalitarian nature, which mimics the flow of the pathogens, it provides a dramatic leap in overall mitigation efficiency, potentially saving more lives with orders of magnitude less resources.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Studies on the antiviral activity of chebulinic acid against dengue and chikungunya viruses and in silico investigation of its mechanism of inhibition

Chebulinic acid (CA), originally isolated from the flower extract of the plant Terminalia chebula, has been shown to inhibit infection of herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2), suggestively by inhibiting the host entry step of viral infection. Like HSV-2, the dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV) also use receptor glycosaminoglycans (GAG) to gain host entry, therefore, the activity of CA was tested against these viruses. Co-treatment of 8Â ÂµM CA with DENV-2 caused 2 log decrease in the virus titer (4.0 log10FFU/mL) at 120Â h post infection, compared to virus control (5.95 log10FFU/mL). In contrast, no inhibitory effect of CA was observed against CHIKV infection under any condition. The mechanism of action of CA was investigated in silico by employing DENV-2 and CHIKV envelope glycoproteins. During docking, CA demonstrated equivalent binding at multiple sites on DENV-2 envelope protein, including GAG binding site, which have previously been reported to play a crucial role in host attachment and fusion, indicating blocking of these sites. However, CA did not show binding to the GAG binding site on envelope protein-2 of CHIKV. The in vitro and in silico findings suggest that CA possesses the ability to inhibit DENV-2 infection at the entry stage of its infection cycle and may be developed as a potential therapeutic agent against it.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualization of non-Newtonian convective fluid flow with internal heat transfer across a rotating stretchable surface impact of chemical reaction

The present investigation focuses on the characteristics of heat and mass transfer in the context of their applications. There has been a lot of interest in the use of non-Newtonian fluids in engineering and biological disciplines. Having such considerable attention to non-Newtonian fluids, the goal is to explore the flow of Jeffrey non-Newtonian convective fluid driven by a non-linear stretching surface considering the effect of nonlinear chemical reaction effect. The relevant set of difference equations was changed to ordinary equations by using a transformation matrix. To create numerical solutions for velocity and concentration fields, the Runge"“Kutta fourth-order method along with the shooting approach is utilized. The innovative fragment of the present study is to scrutinize the magnetized viscous non-Newtonian fluid over extending sheet with internal heat transfer regarding the inspiration of nonlinear chemical reaction effect, which still not has been elaborated on in the available works to date. Consequently, in the restrictive sense, the existing work is associated with available work and originated in exceptional agreement. Graphs depict the effects of various variables on motion and concentration fields, like the Hartman number, Schmidt number, and chemical reaction parameter. The performance of chemical reaction factor, Schmidt number, Hartmann number, and Deborah numbers on velocities component, temperature, and concentration profiles are discussed through graphs. The effect of emerging parameters in the mass transfer is also investigated numerically and 3D configuration is also provided. It is observed that the Deborah numbers and Hartmann numbers have the same effect on velocity components. Also, the thickness of the boundary layer reduces as the Hartmann number increases. As the Schmit number grows, the concentration field decline. For destructive and generative chemical reactions, the concentration fields observed opposite effects. It is also noticed that the surface mas transfer reduces as the Hartmann number rises. The statistical findings of the heat-transfer rate are also documented and scrutinized.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Both cis and trans-acting genetic factors drive somatic instability in female carriers of the FMR1 premutation

The fragile X mental retardation (FMR1) gene contains an expansion-prone CGG repeat within its 5"² UTR. Alleles with 55"“200 repeats are known as premutation (PM) alleles and confer risk for one or more of the FMR1 premutation (PM) disorders that include Fragile X-associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS), Fragile X-associated Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (FXPOI), and Fragile X-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders (FXAND). PM alleles expand on intergenerational transmission, with the children of PM mothers being at risk of inheriting alleles with"‰>"‰200 CGG repeats (full mutation FM) alleles) and thus developing Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). PM alleles can be somatically unstable. This can lead to individuals being mosaic for multiple size alleles. Here, we describe a detailed evaluation of somatic mosaicism in a large cohort of female PM carriers and show that 94% display some evidence of somatic instability with the presence of a series of expanded alleles that differ from the next allele by a single repeat unit. Using two different metrics for instability that we have developed, we show that, as with intergenerational instability, there is a direct relationship between the extent of somatic expansion and the number of CGG repeats in the originally inherited allele and an inverse relationship with the number of AGG interruptions. Expansions are progressive as evidenced by a positive correlation with age and by examination of blood samples from the same individual taken at different time points. Our data also suggests the existence of other genetic or environmental factors that affect the extent of somatic expansion. Importantly, the analysis of candidate single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) suggests that two DNA repair factors, FAN1 and MSH3, may be modifiers of somatic expansion risk in the PM population as observed in other repeat expansion disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CD73 downregulation by EGFR-targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA potentiates antitumor effect of liposomal doxorubicin in 4T1 tumor-bearing mice

Blocking CD73 ectonucleotidase has been proposed as a potential therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. The present study aimed to investigate the antitumor effect of a novel EGFR-Targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA formulation in combination therapy with liposomal doxorubicin in the 4T1 mouse model. CD73 siRNA was encapsulated into nanoliposomes by the ethanol injection method. After preparation, characterization, morphology, and stability evaluation of formulations, the toxicity was measured by MTT assay. Uptake assay and efficiency of the liposomal formulations were investigated on the 4T1 cell line. The liposomal formulation containing CD73 siRNA was targeted with GE11 peptide for in vivo evaluations. Following biodistribution analysis, the antitumor activity of prepared formulations in combination with liposomal doxorubicin was studied in mice bearing 4T1 metastatic breast cancer cells. Finally, the induction of immune response of formulations in concomitant treatment with liposomal doxorubicin was evaluated in the tumor microenvironment of a mouse model of breast cancer. The size of prepared liposomal formulations at N/P"‰="‰16 for the liposomal CD73 siRNA and GE11-liposomal CD73 siRNA groups were 89 nm"‰Â±"‰4.4 and 95 nm"‰Â±"‰6.6, respectively. The nanoparticle's PDI was less than 0.3 and their surface charge was below 10 mV. The results demonstrated that N/P"‰="‰16 yielded the best encapsulation efficiency which was 94%"‰Â±"‰3.3. AFM results showed that the liposomes were spherical in shape and were less than 100 nm in size. The results of the MTT assay showed significant toxicity of the liposomes containing CD73 siRNA during the 48-h cell culture. Real-time PCR and flow cytometry results showed that liposomes containing CD73 siRNA could effectively downregulate CD73 expression. Liposomal formulations were able to significantly downregulate CD73 gene expression, in vivo. However, CD73 downregulation efficiency was significantly higher for the targeted form compared to the non-targeted formulation (P value"‰<"‰0.01). The combination showed maximum tumor growth delay with remarkable survival improvement compared to the control group. Studying the immune responses in the treatment groups which received doxorubicin, showed decreased number of lymphocytes in the tumor environment. However, this decrease was lower in the combination therapy group. Finally, our results clearly showed that CD73 downregulation increases the activity of CD8+ lymphocytes (IFN-â„½ production) and also significantly decreases the Foxp3 in the CD25+ lymphocytes compared to the control group. GE11-Lipo CD73 siRNA formulation can efficiently knockdown CD73 ectonucleotidase. Also, the efficacy of liposomal doxorubicin is significantly enhanced via the downregulation of CD73 ectonucleotidase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: The breakup of a long-period comet is not a likely match to the Chicxulub impactor

Replying to: S. Desch; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12873-3 (2022). In a recent commentary, Desch et al.1 claim discrepancies in the impact rate of Chicxulub-sized fragments from the breakup of long-period comets near the Sun owing to the abundance of carbonaceous chondrite impactors and the number of fragments produced in tidal disruption events, arguing that the combined reductions in the relative cometary impact rate exceed an order of magnitude, making the Chicxulub impactor less likely to be a comet than an asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Anisotropy with respect to the applied magnetic field of spin qubit decoherence times

Electron spin qubits are a promising platform for quantum computation. Environmental noise impedes coherent operations by limiting the qubit relaxation (T1) and dephasing (TÏ•) times. There are multiple sources of such noise, which makes it important to devise experimental techniques that can detect the spatial locations of these sources and determine the type of source. In this paper, we propose that anisotropy in T1 and TÏ• with respect to the direction of the applied magnetic field can reveal much about these aspects of the noise. We investigate the anisotropy patterns of charge noise, evanescent-wave Johnson noise, and hyperfine noise in hypothetical devices. It is necessary to have a rather well-characterized sample to get the maximum benefit from this technique. The general anisotropy patterns are elucidated. We calculate the expected anisotropy for a particular model of a Si/SiGe quantum dot device.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

