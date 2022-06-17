Early career investigator biocommentary: Katherine Guttmann

Fluid and electrolyte management is a critical aspect in the care of premature infants, particular in the first week after birth. The recently publication article by Valentine et al. builds upon over 40 years of literature examining associations between fluid balance and outcomes in preterm infants [1]. This secondary analysis of the Preterm Erythropoietin Neuroprotection Trial utilized a large cohort of infants born at <28 weeks of gestation to evaluate associations between maximal weight loss (MWL) and total fluid administration in the first week of life and relevant clinical outcomes [1, 2]. Their findings suggest MWL of 5"“15% is optimal in the first 7 days after birth (compared to >15% MWL), being specifically associated with lower odds of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC; aOR 0.49, 95% CI 0.25"“0.98). Additionally, TFA"‰>"‰150"‰ml/kg/day was associated with increased odds of NEC (aOR 3.22, 95% CI 1.40"“7.42) and surgically treated patent ductus arteriosus (aOR 2.14, 95% CI 1.10"“4.15).
