Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO