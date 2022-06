An extreme heat wave in Kansas has killed thousands of cattle across the state, as citizens are warned to look out for signs of heat stroke. At least 2,000 cows have been killed by the heat and humidity during the heatwave, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment told Reuters. This number comes from facilities and farmers that have asked the agency to help dispose of cattle carcasses. Other estimates put the number at over 10,000.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO