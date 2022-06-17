ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, MO

"Mayors for Meals" Food Drive: June 20-24

brentwoodmo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Brentwood is proud to participate in the “Mayors for Meals” summer food drive. All donations will go to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and will be distributed...

brentwoodmo.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Local teen fights food waste with new invention

ST. LOUIS – A local teen fights food waste with her own invention and recognition from a Fortune 500 company. Karenna Kanumury is a junior at MICDS. She turns bread into a type of plastic. She has even received recognition from Ricoh, the digital business solutions company. Keep up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs: $50 gift card for $25

ST. LOUIS – The proof is in the breading. Goodcents Subs are made with freshly baked bread and they also are known for their gooey soft cookies. Be our guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at one of their seven area locations. These will go fast. Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Businesses Hit Hard By I-44/Big Bend Construction

While the closure of the Big Bend bridge over Interstate 44 has undoubtedly affected local drivers, businesses near the intersection are seeing an impact as well. Culver’s and QuikTrip, on the west and east sides of the intersection respectively, have both seen a decrease in business since the construction began in early April.
KIRKWOOD, MO
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
St. Louis American

Passport to Music gets in tune at Transit Centers

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit and AARP in St. Louis, will be hosting Passport to Music on Metro from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at both the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers. This music festival will feature...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Three Meals A Day#Cereal#Personal Care#Canned Meat#Charity
Kait 8

Kennett Humane Department facing capacity issues

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home. Officials with the Kennett Humane Department said they only have one kennel open. “It’s not been this bad in as long as I can remember,” they said. The animal...
KENNETT, MO
FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

First electric bike store in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Size inclusive boutique opening in Godfrey

GODFREY — Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup plan to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique Wednesday, June 29. Housed at the salon at 5302 Godfrey Road, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners said they aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.
GODFREY, IL
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy