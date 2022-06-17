Alex from Re:Find Distillery is Up & Adam in the Morning!

This edition of 'Cheddar Shakers' is brought to you by ADP. NFT project, 'the littles,' offers a collection of 10 thousand unique NFTs that live on the Ethereum blockchain. The company sold out its first NFT collection within the first three minutes of its launch back in December and has generated $40 million in secondary sales. Now, 'the littles' is partnering with Time Studios to turn its NFTs into an animated children's TV show and is also set to introduce a new metaverse arcade experience. Will Lee and Cass Chan, co-founders of the littles, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

