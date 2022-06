Located in the community of Sun Village, Jackie Robinson Park was initially approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 1958 and officially dedicated in 1965 during a ceremony that included the attendance of the legendary Jackie Robinson. It was the first park in the nation named after Robinson and was spearheaded by the Sun Village Women’s Club which donated the land for the park. The park is also associated with events related to the development of Sun Village by African Americans seeking employment and housing unrestricted by discriminatory practices.

