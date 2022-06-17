Afternoon News Brief

Governor Hochul signed the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law Monday on the day Juneteenth was celebrated. The act recognizes that New York’s voter laws are already superior at protecting voting rights when compared to federal voting laws but also are written to assert that New York has discrimination built into its laws which has lead to a disparity in voter turnout and representation. This act is supposed to stop Voter Dilution, Suppression, Intimidation, Deception, and Obstruction and expand language assistance to minorities who don’t speak English. The Republican and conservative parties opposed the act, saying it attempts to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, is far too broad, vague and expensive and doesn’t spell out how it would accomplish what it sets out to do. They are also concerned that it imposes civil penalties on perceived violations that are hard to prove and are based on a shifting idea of a “protected class” that is entirely subjective.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO