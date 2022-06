MORGANTOWN, PA — Caernarvon Township Police have arrested a man on assault charges. Authorities state that on June 12, 2022, at 9:08 pm, officers responded to a fight outside the Red Carpet Inn and Suites, located at 3736 Main St in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, police detained two suspects involved in the fight. The one subject had been cut with a razor box cutter down his neck and chest. It was determined that both individuals had been intoxicated and an argument started between them. Marvin Black, age 45, reportedly used a box cutter to cut the other person and was arrested a scene. Black was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

MORGANTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO