Butler County Represented

Shirley Kay Train, 79, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in Andover, KS. Visitation 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 and service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Shirley was born in Harrison, AR on March 14, 1943, to the late Rhoda (Widener) and Benjamen Franklin McCormick, Jr. She was a florist for many years at several local flower shops. Shirley was also involved in pageants and was the Butler County Pageant Coordinator for many years. She was a loving mom and “Mamaw” to her family. On March 1, 1963 she married Larry Dale Train in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby McCormick. She is survived by: sons, Jeremy Train and wife Cindy of Augusta, KS, and Craig Train and wife Debbie of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Brek Train (Brooke), Heath Train (Samantha), Kylie Train, and Macy Train; great grandchildren, Kace, Kam, Harrison, and Hutton; brother, Ed McCormick and wife Linda of Valley Center, KS. Memorial donations to American Diabetes Association 608 W. Douglas Ave Suite 100 Wichita, KS 67203.

