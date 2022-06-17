ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Flag Day Concert

By Deanna Bonn Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the audience sitting in the shaded areas of the park, accommodated by a breeze and the setting sun for a backdrop, the El Dorado Municipal Band began their annual Flag Day...

Butler County Represented

Gorgeous weather in Pratt, last week, provided the perfect backdrop for Sierra Marie Bonn, Miss. El Dorado (who serves the Miss America Organization as Miss Butler County); Suzannah Bowden, Miss. Golden Road, (who serves as Miss Ruby Slippers); and Jordan Burford Miss Sunflower Fest, (who serves. as Miss Heartland) to...
Pauline Fern Hosler

Pauline Fern Hosler of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on June 16, 2022 at the age of 87. Pauline was born in Hamilton, Kansas to Alva & Rose Duncan on November 7, 1934. She married the love of her life, Vern Hosler on February 26, 1954 in Eureka, Kansas. Pauline...
John Jesus Barrientos

John Jesus Barrientos went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cirila and Daniel Barrientos, his brother Daniel Barrientos Jr, and his late wife, Sandy Barrientos. He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrientos, who he shared 18 years of marriage with. He was a loving father of sons JR (Denise) Barrientos, Mark (Dawn) Barrientos, James (Lisa) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and daughter Denise and Guy (deceased) Rivard of Canada. Step-father to Brody Schmidt of Alva, OK, Ashley (Jay) Krause of Denver, CO, and Jamie (Christopher) Cunningham of Piedmont, OK; brother Danny (Cecilia) Barrientos, Virgina Guillen, and David (Vickie) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and Mary Moreno of Fort Worth TX. John is survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack Eugene Sloderbeck Jr.

Augusta-Jack Eugene Sloderbeck Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Jack was born on June 2, 1940 in Eureka, Kansas to Jack, Sr. and Celesta (Long) Sloderbeck. Jack was united in marriage to Carolyn Gale Frye on 16 Nov 1966 until her passing in 2012, he was then united in marriage to Brenda Sue Morris on 15 Jan 2013 – Jack served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked at the HollyFrontier refinery as a lab chemist. Jack enjoyed spending time with his 5 grandkids and 2 great grandkids. He had a thorough passion to see what the World had to offer to include seeing numerous NASCAR races, hunting, fishing, enjoying life in many States and U.K.
El Dorado Pool to reopen

El DORADO – On May 17 David Dillner, city of El Dorado city manager, looked at a camera and made a promise via Facebook. “We’re going to do everything to get the pool operational in a safe manner as quickly as we can,” Dillner said. He then...
Shirley Kay Train

Shirley Kay Train, 79, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in Andover, KS. Visitation 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 and service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Shirley was born in Harrison, AR on March 14, 1943, to the late Rhoda (Widener) and Benjamen Franklin McCormick, Jr. She was a florist for many years at several local flower shops. Shirley was also involved in pageants and was the Butler County Pageant Coordinator for many years. She was a loving mom and “Mamaw” to her family. On March 1, 1963 she married Larry Dale Train in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby McCormick. She is survived by: sons, Jeremy Train and wife Cindy of Augusta, KS, and Craig Train and wife Debbie of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Brek Train (Brooke), Heath Train (Samantha), Kylie Train, and Macy Train; great grandchildren, Kace, Kam, Harrison, and Hutton; brother, Ed McCormick and wife Linda of Valley Center, KS. Memorial donations to American Diabetes Association 608 W. Douglas Ave Suite 100 Wichita, KS 67203.
