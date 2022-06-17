ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

First Fathers, Give Thanks!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive thanks to the LORD, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever. 1 Chronicles 16:34. NLT. 12 “Honor your father and mother. Then you will live a long, full life in the land the LORD your God is giving you. Many of you reading this are...

KAKE TV

Volunteers needed at The Lord's Diner to return to in-person dining

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Twenty-two years ago, The Lord's Diner opened and, after four years, had already dished out it's one-millionth meal. Now, over five million meals have been served, but without volunteers and donations, the operation will not be able to give back to the many people it serves.
WICHITA, KS
Flag Day Concert

With the audience sitting in the shaded areas of the park, accommodated by a breeze and the setting sun for a backdrop, the El Dorado Municipal Band began their annual Flag Day program with the anthem written especially for the band’s celebratory 100th season. The American Legion Color Guard...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Evergreen park installs first-ever story walk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The first-ever story walk is now installed in the north end of Wichita. The idea behind it is to get families out and active during summer break. But also educate the public at the same time. When people arrive at Evergreen Park, they can now see 20 different posts spread through the park. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Juneteenth ICT parade takes over 13th Street Saturday

Juneteenth ICT hosted its celebratory parade Saturday morning on 13th Street. Participants gathered at a local church near the parade’s new location. The parade is one of many events Juneteenth ICT is hosting this weekend in honor of the holiday. “It’s like helping people feel welcomed or feeling welcome...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at the Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show

They’ve been on America’s Got Talent, and now you get to see them in person. The Canine Stars Dog Stunt Show is now taking place at Exploration Place at 300 N. McLean Blvd. If you’ve never seen them before, you’re in for a treat. The Canine Stars showcase...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Pauline Fern Hosler

Pauline Fern Hosler of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on June 16, 2022 at the age of 87. Pauline was born in Hamilton, Kansas to Alva & Rose Duncan on November 7, 1934. She married the love of her life, Vern Hosler on February 26, 1954 in Eureka, Kansas. Pauline...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — From coast to coast. One man is walking from California to Florida, raising awareness for mental health. On Thursday, exactly one year to that day, Sylvester Williams said he got out of prison after serving a 10-year sentence. He said he is not letting a bad decision he made when he […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shelters reach max capacity with record number of pets available

If you've been considering adopting a cat or a dog... now is the time. The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are pairing up and sounding the alarm. This is what KHS posted on Facebook a few days ago. "We’re going to very honest – things are really hard right now and we are at a breaking point. Both Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are at ABSOLUTE MAX CAPACITY – and more animals arrive each day. Intake is at record highs for both shelters and adoptions and pets reclaimed by their owner are at record lows. The flow of animals doesn’t stop, but no one is coming to save them. This is an absolute crisis situation, and we need our community to rally together for the next several months to get through it. We desperately need your help to save lives so very difficult decisions don’t have to be made due to lack of kennel space. Innocent animal lives are at severe risk."
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4-day JuneteenthICT celebration begins in Wichita Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend’s JuneteenthICT celebrations begin in Wichita on Friday, June 17, kicking off a four-day event.  The JuneteenthICT committee said recognizing the holiday federally allowed the celebration to expand its programming, and they’re forging a new path with new events this year and some staples returning.  From a parade to nightly concerts, […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

All-inclusive elderly care program set to open in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An all-inclusive elderly care program is set to open in Emporia at the end of the month. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says members will host a ribbon-cutting for Midland Care’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly - PACE - Center at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

First Emporia Garden Tour in three years held Saturday

Residents from across the area took part in the Lyon County Extension Master Gardeners’ first Emporia Garden Tour in three years Saturday. Rick and Colleen Mitchell had three properties up for viewing — 724, 726 and 730 Garfield. Colleen Mitchell says her time growing up on an Illinois farm set the stage for her getting into gardening.
EMPORIA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

John Jesus Barrientos

John Jesus Barrientos went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cirila and Daniel Barrientos, his brother Daniel Barrientos Jr, and his late wife, Sandy Barrientos. He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrientos, who he shared 18 years of marriage with. He was a loving father of sons JR (Denise) Barrientos, Mark (Dawn) Barrientos, James (Lisa) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and daughter Denise and Guy (deceased) Rivard of Canada. Step-father to Brody Schmidt of Alva, OK, Ashley (Jay) Krause of Denver, CO, and Jamie (Christopher) Cunningham of Piedmont, OK; brother Danny (Cecilia) Barrientos, Virgina Guillen, and David (Vickie) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and Mary Moreno of Fort Worth TX. John is survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Mildred “Denise” Hagan

Mildred Denise (Haley) (Mallatt) Hagan, entered this life on March 5, 1957 in Choctaw, Ok, and went to be in the presence of the Lord on June 7, 2022 at the age of 65. She was born to Rose Lee Jimenez and Dennis (Dink) Haley. She was raised by her most beloved step-father, Ronald J. Garey from the times she was the age of four.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County Represented

Gorgeous weather in Pratt, last week, provided the perfect backdrop for Sierra Marie Bonn, Miss. El Dorado (who serves the Miss America Organization as Miss Butler County); Suzannah Bowden, Miss. Golden Road, (who serves as Miss Ruby Slippers); and Jordan Burford Miss Sunflower Fest, (who serves. as Miss Heartland) to...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society, near capacity, offering major dog discounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a “major crisis,” the Kansas Humane Society is offering significant discounts for dog adoptions this weekend. KHS President and CEO Emily Hurst, who spoke at Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press conference on Thursday, said the Humane Society has approximately 10 kennels left. The organization’s website shows approximately 160 combined dogs and cats up for adoption. It’s a crisis that has prompted KHS to offer dog adoptions for $25 during a special event this Saturday.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Escaped iguana reunited with owner in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — The Riverside neighborhood came together for one of its own this week – a lost pet iguana. Aurora Mangers, the owner of Charlez, a red iguana, says she realized he was lost after she and her uncle could not find him. “We looked everywhere in the room, and then we checked […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Red Robin and Sbarro opening this week in Wichita

Two restaurants are slated to open this week in Wichita. The first one will be the much anticipated return of Sbarro. It’s been about a decade since the pizza chain was last in town, when it was located inside Towne East Square. The return will take place in local Kwik Shops with the first one opening at the 514 S. Oliver location. I’m told they will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Remaining Sbarro locations throughout the Wichita area will eventually roll out in the summer and fall.
WICHITA, KS

