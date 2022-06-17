First Fathers, Give Thanks!

John Jesus Barrientos went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cirila and Daniel Barrientos, his brother Daniel Barrientos Jr, and his late wife, Sandy Barrientos. He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrientos, who he shared 18 years of marriage with. He was a loving father of sons JR (Denise) Barrientos, Mark (Dawn) Barrientos, James (Lisa) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and daughter Denise and Guy (deceased) Rivard of Canada. Step-father to Brody Schmidt of Alva, OK, Ashley (Jay) Krause of Denver, CO, and Jamie (Christopher) Cunningham of Piedmont, OK; brother Danny (Cecilia) Barrientos, Virgina Guillen, and David (Vickie) Barrientos, all of Wichita, and Mary Moreno of Fort Worth TX. John is survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
