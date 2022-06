DaNece Newey Robson, 79, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 11:am in he North Logan LDS Ward, 1550 E. 1900 N.. There will be a viewing held on Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center, Logan and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am. . A complete obituary will follow. www.allenmortuaries.com.

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO