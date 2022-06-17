12 Hurt, Galloway Man Killed in Crash With NJ Transit Bus

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO