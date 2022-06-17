College roundup: ECU adds to football staff

Scott Gasper was named director of player personnel and recruiting for the East Carolina football team on Thursday, according to head coach Mike Houston.

Gasper, who will assume his new duties immediately, previously served as the director of recruiting at Big 12 Conference member West Virginia in 2021 after completing three years (2018-20) as the offensive recruiting coordinator.

During his tenure at West Virginia, which began in 2018, Gasper helped coordinate all the Mountaineers’ recruiting efforts and activities that included identification, development, strategy and execution of recruiting for the football program. Prior to being elevated to the director of recruiting, where he was responsible for head coach Neal Brown and his staff’s travel and communication plans, Gasper worked solely with the offense, planning travel during evaluation and contact periods. He served as the main contact with the compliance office, conducted initial evaluations of offensive student-athletes and organized camps and spring high school football coaches’ clinics on campus.

Gasper joined West Virginia’s staff after serving as the director of player personnel at Indiana from 2015-18.

AAC newcomers official

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced earlier this week that the AAC finalized entrance agreements with its six incoming member institutions, which will officially join the conference in July of 2023. The establishment of the entry date comes after the conference reached agreement with its three exiting schools – UCF, Cincinnati and Houston – to terminate their conference membership as of June 30, 2023. The American announced in October that UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and the Texas-San Antonio had their applications for membership approved by the conference’s nine continuing members.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome our new members to the conference in 2023, as we begin our second decade,” said Aresco. “Our incoming schools comprise a distinguished group with attributes that will enhance our conference’s Power 6 goals. We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade.”

The six new members will join East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic Sports only) to bring The American’s membership to 15 schools. The American will compete as a 14-team league in football and in men’s and women’s basketball among other sports.

Knight claims 8th

Sommer Knight ended her storied East Carolina career on a high note last week, claiming her second consecutive USTFCCCA First Team All-America honor with an eighth-place finish in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Knight cleared a height of 4.30 meters and attempted to match her outdoor school record of 4.35 before falling just short on three attempts.

The senior leaves ECU as the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the event, a three-time American Athletic Conference champion (two outdoor/one indoor), a 2022 NCAA East Region first-place finisher and a two-time USTFCCCA All-America performer.

Knight’s appearance marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Pirates have had a representative at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Nobles caps career

For the third time in the postseason, four members of the Francis Marion baseball team garnered All-Region recognition recently, this time from the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

Those four players included former J.H. Rose standout and FMU graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles, who received first-team All-Southeast honors.

FMU was one of only three schools to place four players on the post-season squad.

Nobles batted .402 with 14 home runs, 51 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and 53 runs batted in.

The homers were the second-highest season total in FMU history. Nobles led FMU in both slugging percentage (school-record .736) and on-base percentage (.518, second all-time). He ended the season having safely reached base in each of the final 27 games and led FMU with 17 multi-RBI contests.

Nobles and Hardee become only the 11th and 12th Patriots in program history to hit .400 in a season.

The former Rampant helped direct Francis Marion to a 29-19 in the team’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

Previously, Nobles garnered All-Region accolades from both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.