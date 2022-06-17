ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Schedule for Juneteenth

Des Moines, Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa
 4 days ago
Des Moines, Iowa – Friday, June 17, 2022 — In observation of the Juneteenth holiday, Des Moines City Administration Buildings will be closed on Monday, June 20 and reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 21.

There will be no delay in garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection.

All Des Moines Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, but residents are encouraged to visit dmpl.org/juneteenth to learn more about the holiday and ways to celebrate.

David Derong

Communications Specialist

(515) 283-4044

dderong@dmgov.org

About the City of Des Moines

The City of Des Moines is Iowa’s capital city and our 17 departments serve more than 214,000 residents and 52 neighborhood associations. Des Moines is a leader in sustainability and provides its residents with vibrant neighborhoods, an alive and active downtown, and abundant leisure opportunities. Des Moines continuously improves neighborhoods, public safety and quality of life by offering exceptional city services and reliable infrastructure while fostering an involved and compassionate community for all who visit and live in Des Moines. Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

Des Moines is the capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Iowa. It is also the county seat of Polk County. A small part of the city extends into Warren County. It was incorporated on September 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to "Des Moines" in 1857.

