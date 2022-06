Utah children ages 6 months to 5 years should be able to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the youngsters. However, a full recommendation needs to be given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel, which will be voted on this weekend.

