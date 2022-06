CORCORAN, Calf. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of five is displaced after a fire destroyed their home Saturday evening. The Kings County Fire Department says their crews were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire the 1500 block of Josephine Avenue in Corcoran around 6:30 p.m. When fire fighters arrived, they say, they found a detached garage fully involved in flames. The fire then spread into the attic through a vent and engulfed the home.

CORCORAN, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO