The Best Fabric Shavers Restore Sweaters and Sofas to Like-New Status

When Elina Mussakulova proposed to her clients, Erzhan and Nazym, that they should clad one of the structural columns in their Almaty, Kazakhstan, apartment in mirrors, they initially shut her down. “Nazym didn’t want her home to look like a Kazakh restaurant,” says Mussakulova, cofounder of Sdelaemremont.kz Interior Bureau. People in Kazakhstan love organizing big events for birthdays, weddings—you name it—so there happen to be a lot of large restaurants with load-bearing columns…and 99 percent of the time those pillars are covered with mirrors, Mussakulova reveals. But in her eyes, “mirrors are the best way to merge objects into the interior,” she explains. After much convincing, the clients gave her the green light. In an effort to make the column as un-restaurant-y as possible, the designer swathed it in strips of long, rectangular reflective panels to make it look more like a sculpture, less like an eyesore.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 23 HOURS AGO