The Best Fabric Shavers Restore Sweaters and Sofas to Like-New Status

By Nicole Kliest
domino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the...

www.domino.com

domino

Even the Open Kitchen Shelving in This Textile Designer’s Home Is Patterned

Pink features heavily in pattern designer Molly Mahon’s English country cottage, and she certainly has rose-tinted glasses on when remembering how she, her husband, and their three children—the youngest just a baby—literally camped out in a couple of tents in the garden for eight months while their home was being renovated. “It made life so pared back and simple,” she recalls. It also meant she could oversee everything. The work involved moving the property’s staircase to improve the flow downstairs and digging down into the ground to give her 6-foot-4 husband enough headroom. Mahon doesn’t regret making the house more functional for her family of five, but she’s glad the camping part is behind them. “I wouldn’t do it now,” she says with a laugh.
domino

Etsy Just Launched 20-Plus New Shops—Here Are the Hand-Stitched Pieces We’re Buying

A lot of items can spark conversation, be it an eye-catching coffee-table book, an oil painting, or even an old box of pencils. But then there are the few that spark conversation about change. In honor of World Refugee Day (today!), Etsy is giving back to those who have had to flee their homes due to violence, conflict, and poverty by expanding its Uplift Makers Program. The new drop, the Afghan Refugees Collective, consists of more than 20 newly opened shops, all run by now U.S.-based artisans.
domino

77 Items Are Half Off During Urban Outfitters’s Summer Sale—These Are Our Picks

If springtime is for post-hibernation cleaning, then summer is for infusing a sleepy home with awakening energy. To mark the official arrival of the sunny season, Urban Outfitters is ringing in the transition with big savings courtesy of its current solstice-themed sale. Hundreds of products on the lifestyle retailer’s site are now 50 percent off, including 77 items in the home category.
domino

Covered in Mirrors, This Home’s Structural Column Is a Statement, Not a Hindrance

When Elina Mussakulova proposed to her clients, Erzhan and Nazym, that they should clad one of the structural columns in their Almaty, Kazakhstan, apartment in mirrors, they initially shut her down. “Nazym didn’t want her home to look like a Kazakh restaurant,” says Mussakulova, cofounder of Sdelaemremont.kz Interior Bureau. People in Kazakhstan love organizing big events for birthdays, weddings—you name it—so there happen to be a lot of large restaurants with load-bearing columns…and 99 percent of the time those pillars are covered with mirrors, Mussakulova reveals. But in her eyes, “mirrors are the best way to merge objects into the interior,” she explains. After much convincing, the clients gave her the green light. In an effort to make the column as un-restaurant-y as possible, the designer swathed it in strips of long, rectangular reflective panels to make it look more like a sculpture, less like an eyesore.
domino

The DIY Wall Panels in This Toddler’s Room Are Movable and Reversible and Remind Us of Rainbows

When photographer Alpha Smoot and her husband, Zach, bought their townhome in the Bronx in 2020, the first order of business was to create a blank canvas. “The entire upstairs was electric blue and the whole first floor was yellow,” says Smoot, laughing. “We had to use special color-block paint to go over the blue because it was so intense.” Since it was the early days of the pandemic and easiest to buy five-gallon buckets of white paint, they opted for neutral walls throughout. But returning their home to a simpler state made Smoot crave color—even if she was hesitant to embrace saturated surfaces again anytime soon, especially in her now 3-year-old son Harlow’s room.
domino

Diane Keaton Says “There’s Nothing Like” This Dramatic Exterior Color Combo

While there has been some debate as to whether black or white is the hands-down best color to paint your home’s exterior, Diane Keaton has a better idea: Combine the two. Earlier this month, the actor took to her Instagram feed to share a look inside her big book of houses—no, really, she has a binderful of architecture photographs she has taken over the years. And despite most of the pages being shot on colorless film, Keaton still reminds viewers that “there’s nothing like black and white put together.” We agree. Feeling inspired by her declaration, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite ways to make the high-contrast pairing work—starting with a two-tone take on Long Island.
