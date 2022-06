TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applause and plenty of hugs welcomed home the five Cherokee woman who too on a 950 miles ride following along part of the Trail of Tears. The Remember the Removal Bike Ride spans along the northern route of the Trail of Tears, beginning in New Echota, Georgia, former capital of the Cherokee Nation, and ending June 17 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the modern-day capital of the Cherokee Nation.

