The Republican Party of Texas concluded its three-day convention in Houston on Saturday night. And despite the party's dominance at all levels of power in Texas and optimistic projections for the 2022 midterms, "the mood of this convention was not hopeful," The Texas Tribune reports. The platform delegates presumptively adopted veered hard right. The Texas GOP just went "full MAGA," Axios assess. The platform's more than 270 planks declare that President Biden "was not legitimately elected," define homosexuality as "an abnormal lifestyle choice," call for Texas schoolchildren "to learn about the humanity of the preborn child," urge a 2023 referendum on Texas seccession,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO