ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

By Josh Faiola, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ose0_0gEYgXnw00

EASTON, Mass. ( WPRI ) – Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts on Thursday, nearly missing a person inside the store.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Video taken from inside the shop, called New England for Trump, was shared by the Easton Police Department on Facebook. It shows the vehicle smashing through the front windows of the store, crashing into some of the merchandise displays.

A person inside the store was standing feet away when the crash occurred. He was not injured, police indicated. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD: two men arrested for stealing cooking oil

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but the driver was charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be filed against the driver, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Driver Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Bourne

A car collided with a telephone pole and some shrubs shortly after 1 PM Saturday afternoon on Route 28 South near Jonathan Bourne Drive. Police helped the driver, a 20-year-old woman, out of her vehicle. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was transported to Falmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
BOURNE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Easton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Raynham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car crashes through utility pole, then hits house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car accident is under investigation in Providence after the vehicle crashed through a utility pole, hit a tree, then struck a house. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Ave. The vehicle was badly damaged after the crash. The owner of the house told a 12 News crew […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Traffic Accident#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wareham Police searching for missing woman

WAREHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for a woman from Wareham who went missing on Wednesday. A concerned party said the woman is 61 years old and her name is Joanne. She is believed to be in the area of Marks Cove Road. A last name for the woman...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
ABC6.com

Providence boy, 15, pulled from water at Lincoln Woods dies

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 15-year-old Providence boy who was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods over the weekend has died. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said a GoFundMe page set up by...
LINCOLN, RI
whdh.com

WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford EMS, Fire Department respond to woman in labor in the North End, deliver baby

“To EMT Josh Hathaway, EMT Paramedic Intern Peyton Bunker, Paramedic Jason Stone, Medic Supervisor Ralph Isherwood, New Bedford Fire Department Engine 1: Recently, You responded to the city’s north end for a report of a female in labor. On your arrival, you were presented with not just a female in labor but a female who was presenting with an imminent birth.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy