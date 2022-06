By Steve Norris – Temperatures have hit the upper 90s this week but a cold front is going to slide through and bring our highs down into the upper 80s for the weekend with lows around 62. The heat wave is going to make a triumphant return next week when we could see temperatures climbing just over 100 degrees! It looks like we may see an increase in the afternoon and evening storms from the 23rd through the 29th, keep your fingers crossed!

