Four Mountlake Terrace High School seniors signed their letters of intent on Friday to compete at the next level in college athletics. Boys basketball coach Nalin Sood congratulated all four athletes and encouraged the underclassmen who were gathered to emulate the examples that they set. “This is what you should aspire to do someday — that they’re using athletics as a vehicle to get an education,” he said. “I think that is the ultimate achievement, whether you’re going to Duke or whether you’re going to Edmonds College to have this experience, this is the greatest accomplishment.”

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO