Best New Downtown Patio: Peyote

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery. "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the
You don’t have to go far in Palm Springs to find a good taco. But these days it’s not rare to see people from the city venture 15 miles out of town just for a taste of Ruberry Salsa. Terry and Ruben De La Rosa’s food is just that good.
Firefighters were able to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs. The fire burned on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive, just off the E Palm Canyon Bridge. Brush and trees burned just off the side of the road, leading to a road closure in the area. Roads were back open by around 7:30
Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was
Disney has shared a first look at the home concepts for Cotino, a ‘Storyliving by Disney’ residential community in California’s Rancho Mirage. Cotino’s home designs were created by DMB Development and architectural design firm WHA in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering. Before construction begins, Rancho Mirage...
It's summer time and our local Temecula and Murrieta movie theaters are playing kid friendly movies all throughout the summer at fantastic prices! Get out of the heat and enjoy some family favorite movies with your kiddos. We've put together a list of all the theaters in our area including movies and dates that offer discounted movies this summer for kids!
Desert Water Agency (DWA) officials estimate more than 300,000 gallons of water leaked from a well near an abandoned golf course earlier this month, causing significant erosion near the site and some flooding. The news: Around 3:30 p.m. on June 11, DWA crews responded to Well 29 at the abandoned...
The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture is finally ready to open its doors to the public. The museum will house the largest collection of Chicano art in the world thanks to legendary comedian and actor Cheech Marin.
Cheech Marin — who gained lasting fame as half of the pioneering stoner-comedy duo Cheech & Chong starting in the ’70s before making his own way acting in film and television — thought it was kismet. He had just learned that the “beautiful midcentury building” he’d been offered to house his leading collection of art by Chicanos (an identifier for people of Mexican descent born in the U.S.) was 61,420 square feet. “Four-twenty, you say?” he recalls five years later. “Thank you, Lord! It felt like this was meant to happen.”
The “this” Marin is referring to is the new Cheech...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
Temperatures are on the rise following the weekend's brief cooldown. Clear skies and mild temperatures will be felt around the Coachella Valley this evening. Sunset is now at 8:00 p.m.!. While we are warming up, typical temperatures for this time of year are expected this week. Something new that will...
Are you a fan of the Little Mermaid? Or say Johnny Cash? Mariachis?. If so, this summer you have the opportunity to see those shows live and in-person, for FREE at the Redlands Bowl. The beautiful outdoor theater is located under the stars in Downtown Redlands and only a 12 minute drive from San Bernardino, 13 minutes from Colton, and about 18 minutes from Rialto.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters worked Monday morning to put out flames in a 5,000-square-foot area of tamarisk trees in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a 100-foot by 50-foot area of trees in the 19300 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The Redlands Theater Festival was forced to cancel its performance in Prospect Park on Saturday evening after set pieces and other equipment were vandalized throughout the night. The festival’s executive director, Shannon Galuzka, said she left the park around midnight on Friday, ending the opening night with a performance of...
Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is currently offering appointments for 700 $20 spay and neuter surgeries for both cats and dogs thanks to a generous grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, as part of the Pet Lovers License Plate grant. Members of the community...
Nathan Streater moved to Canyon Lake just two years ago from Arizona. At 41, Nathan is no stranger to detours in life. At the age of 15 months, he was diagnosed with leukemia and by the time he was in his late 30s, he developed not just one, but three brain tumors, known as meningiomas.
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will return to being an annual event under an agreement approved Tuesday by the board of supervisors. A new partnership between the county and Pickering Events LLC puts that company in charge of operating the Riverside County fairgrounds and fair for five years starting July 1, according to statement on the county’s website.
