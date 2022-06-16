Best New Downtown Patio: Peyote

Cheech Marin — who gained lasting fame as half of the pioneering stoner-comedy duo Cheech & Chong starting in the ’70s before making his own way acting in film and television — thought it was kismet. He had just learned that the “beautiful midcentury building” he’d been offered to house his leading collection of art by Chicanos (an identifier for people of Mexican descent born in the U.S.) was 61,420 square feet. “Four-twenty, you say?” he recalls five years later. “Thank you, Lord! It felt like this was meant to happen.” The “this” Marin is referring to is the new Cheech...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO