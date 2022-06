On Dec 3, 2020, Danny Sellers didn’t feel well. Could this be a stroke? Sellers who lives alone in Rudolph decided to try to sleep it off. An hour of sleep didn’t help. It was a stroke. He doesn’t know why he didn’t call for help at first. His therapist said that’s common for people who live alone and who have never had a stroke.

