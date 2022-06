CLINTON, New York (WWNY) - William L. Koslosky, Esq., at age 69, departed this life on Friday June 17, 2022 at Katherine Luther Rehab Center, Clinton NY. When William was 10 years old, he rode his Rollfast bike down Utica’s Parkway ski slope. The experience banged him up a bit but he did not regret it. He never let his physical disabilities define him. He was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Louis and Anne (Gregory) Koslosky.

CLINTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO