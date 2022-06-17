Open House - 2206 W Settlers Way

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4693 Sq. Ft. Spectacular 1.5 story home on an oversized lot in Sterling Ridge! Whole house water filtration system, hardwood and travertine floors, designer light fixtures, surround, vaulted wood beam ceilings, 3 car tandem garage, & tons of windows that provide natural light. Gated courtyard entry; exquisite and spacious formal dining room; private study with French doors and windows overlooking the pool; the family room has a cast stone gas log fireplace, and opens to the chef's dream kitchen with Wolf 4 burner gas cooktop with griddle, pot filler, double oven, SubZero fridge, 2 dishwashers and glass front cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the breakfast room and has an adjacent flex space that could be a 2nd study or gym; owner's retreat down has a relaxing bath and enormous walk in closet with built-ins & laundry room access; two additional 1st floor bedrooms have en-suite baths and walk-in closets; 4th bedroom + media and game room upstairs with full wet bar; outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool & spa!
Comments / 0