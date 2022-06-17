ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Open House - 2206 W Settlers Way

Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your golf cart! Exquisitely remodeled townhome just steps...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

63 Wintress Drive

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4693 Sq. Ft. Spectacular 1.5 story home on an oversized lot in Sterling Ridge! Whole house water filtration system, hardwood and travertine floors, designer light fixtures, surround, vaulted wood beam ceilings, 3 car tandem garage, & tons of windows that provide natural light. Gated courtyard entry; exquisite and spacious formal dining room; private study with French doors and windows overlooking the pool; the family room has a cast stone gas log fireplace, and opens to the chef's dream kitchen with Wolf 4 burner gas cooktop with griddle, pot filler, double oven, SubZero fridge, 2 dishwashers and glass front cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the breakfast room and has an adjacent flex space that could be a 2nd study or gym; owner's retreat down has a relaxing bath and enormous walk in closet with built-ins & laundry room access; two additional 1st floor bedrooms have en-suite baths and walk-in closets; 4th bedroom + media and game room upstairs with full wet bar; outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool & spa!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Excelerate Energy Announces New Funding for YMCA Outreach Programs

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- xcelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) (“Excelerate”), announced a donation of $30,000 to The Woodlands Family YMCA (“YMCA'), which the company has supported since 2007. This year’s donation includes new support for the YMCA’s Mobile Makerspace, a traveling technology laboratory designed to bring the ideas of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Market Street Hosts 46th Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade and Live Music

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street is the best place to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Join the fun this 4th of July beginning at 9:00 am as the community gathers at Market Street for the 46th Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade - a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries. Additionally, the shopping and entertainment destination will host a live performance from the Mo Jiles Band July 4th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
The Woodlands, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Woodlands, TX
Real Estate
City
The Woodlands, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Summer Fun at Margaritaville with Special Deals!

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Set your coordinates to fun and relaxation this summer at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. The resort, conveniently situated on the shores of Lake Conroe one mile north of the Houston metro area, is offering various promotions and events now through Labor Day. Summer Cyber...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lack of Rainfall Leads to Increased Concern as July 4th Holiday Approaches

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County, like much of Southeast Texas, has not seen any recent rainfall and forecasters are calling for more record temps later this week. As we enter into the start of summer, Montgomery County Fire Officials continue to monitor drought conditions and wildfire risk on a daily basis. Our average Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 500 last week, a level that indicates the area would need 5” of rainfall to be fully saturated. KBDI is measured on a scale of 1(fully saturated) to 800 (completely dry).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Art Meet-Up

A casual meet-up for artists of all ages and skill levels to sketch and socialize! Bring anything you'd like to work on, or try out an artistic ice-breaker. The Adventure Begins | 525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130, Conroe, TX 77384 | 936-273-3223. Tags: cards, comics, sports, games, store, more, adventure,...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Church Project Students Missions in a Belizean Paradise

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Missions in a Belizean Paradise!. Twenty two students from Church Project, from The Woodlands, Texas, traveled to Belize on a short-term mission trip, led by Thirst Missions, from June 11-18, 2022. The team was headed up by Calvin Taylor. The Church Project students spent the majority...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Fresh Paint#Wood Flooring#Housing List#Tpc
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCHD EMS Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Quality Care for Severe Heart Attacks in Montgomery County

CONROE, TX -- Montgomery County Hospital District has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS GOLD PLUS achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives. Each year, more than 250,000 people experience...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – Summertime, Summertime, Sum-sum-summertime

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Tuesday marks both the start of summer and the summer solstice, which means that our hot weather won’t be considered ‘unseasonable’ for the next few months, PLUS the days will start to get shorter. While that may not mean much for a week where oftentimes the temps will get over 100 degrees, anything that offers few actual daylight hours has to be a bonus.
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Kelsie Sinnett, 25, Katy, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- 25-year-old Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, travelled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend. Kelsie was last seen at the hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed Kelsie may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool. Kelsie has short, white hair (not pink, as in the picture). Kelsie has tattoos of a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. Kelsie was wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants or a yellow dress at the time of her disappearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Woodlands Online& LLC

10 Things That Happen to Your Body When It's Over 90 Degrees

Longtime residents and visitors alike will tell you—Houston heat can be brutal. That’s why Dr. Joshua Feinstein, MD, FACEP, emergency physician and assistant medical director at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, says you must heed your body’s distress signals. Here are 10 ways 90 degrees and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy