SIDNEY – The Salvation Army has announced Capt. Samantha Lockard will be reassigned to The Salvation Army in Delaware, Ohio at the end of June. “It is with great joy and great sorrow that I share about my upcoming move to Delaware” said Lockard. “The last three years in Shelby County have been truly amazing. I have met so many wonderful people, who I am blessed to call friends.”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO