Otto Wyatt Kottkamp, a son, born June 17 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Justin and Stefanie (Morgan) Kottkamp, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. He was welcomed home by a sister, Amilya Kottkamp, 3. Maternal grandparents are Kristy and James Morgan Jr. Paternal grandparents are Cory...
• Theft in the 300 block of West Market Street — 10:45 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 11:54 a.m. • Property damage crash at Mill and East College streets — 1:55 p.m. • Animal complaint in the 500 block of Shady...
Teachers Credit Union is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Brittany Carr to manager of TCU’s Crawfordsville branch. Carr started with Teachers Credit Union in 2015 and during her tenure in Crawfordsville, she has served in all capacities for the branch. She began at TCU as a teller and was promoted to a loan officer in 2017. In 2020, Carr was then promoted to assistant manager and her latest promotion to branch manager took effect on June 12.
Oliver James Abramczyk, a son, born June 12 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brett and Micah Jo (Lisby) Abramczyk, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He was welcomed home by a sibling. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Jennie Lisby and maternal great-grandparents are Robert and Joan...
In an effort to make roadways safer, local police officers have increased traffic stops as well as enforcement of Indiana’s window tint and hands-free laws. Crawfordsville Police have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles with the entire windshield tinted and are making a concentrated effort to enforce Indiana’s window tint law. The law states windows must allow more than 30% of light in.
Janet Kay (Duncan) Smith, 73, of Russellville passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 27, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to the late Richard and Mildred (Davies) Duncan. Janet graduated from Roachdale High School with the Class of 1966. She was a member of and baptized...
Bold headlines scream that only 53% of 2020 Indiana high school graduates were in college in 2021. Indeed, that percentage has dropped consistently over the past few years to a dangerous low. One in five drop out of high schools. The news bodes ill for the future of Indiana and the country.
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the community to view paintings and other media by international artist Moumita Mukherjee. Her work is on exhibit and will be available for public view until mid-July during normal operating hours at the CDPL. A limited amount of...
INDIANAPOLIS – Call it Mitch envy. Shortly after the university announced last Friday he was stepping away from the job he truly loved for the past decade, Purdue President Mitch Daniels’s various text, email and phone inboxes began filling up. Hoosiers were urging Daniels to run for governor, for president, for mayor of Carmel or Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan failed to get the Republican Party's nomination to run in the fall election, losing to a challenger Saturday who has called for more voting restrictions and embraced former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. GOP...
