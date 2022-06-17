Teachers Credit Union is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Brittany Carr to manager of TCU’s Crawfordsville branch. Carr started with Teachers Credit Union in 2015 and during her tenure in Crawfordsville, she has served in all capacities for the branch. She began at TCU as a teller and was promoted to a loan officer in 2017. In 2020, Carr was then promoted to assistant manager and her latest promotion to branch manager took effect on June 12.

