ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Business owners uneasy as LA County predicts return of indoor mask requirement

By Denise Dador
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTht6_0gEY9qjL00

As people prepare for the weekend, Los Angeles County is reporting 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, statistics that can move the county to a point where residents will need to mask indoors.

Plus, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off on vaccines for young children Saturday, the county says it has 900 vaccination sites prepared and ready to administer the shots.

Meanwhile, with cases and hospital admissions rising locally, universal indoor masking could soon make a comeback.

Many business owners say reinstating mask-wearing puts them between a rock and a hard place.

"I think it's tough," said Aaron Han, daily operations manager at Han's Beauty Store. "As far as our staff, we're happy to wear masks. We're all vaccinated, but as far as having our customers do it, it's tough."

It's been several months since the staff at all the Han's Beauty stores in the San Gabriel Valley have had to remind customers to wear a mask.

Health officials say based on hospitalization numbers, L.A. County could soon move into the CDC's "high" community level.

"The current estimate has us reaching that high community level threshold by the end of June," said L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. "Should there be a change in the rate of increase among hospital admissions, the date could be earlier or the date could be later."

Universal masking would be reinstated a couple of weeks after that, and not many customers are welcoming the idea.

"If we have to, we have to, but it would be nice if we can get this thing over with and we can move forward," said Rick Ursitti of Altadena.

"We can only do so much to make everyone comfortable on both sides," said Han.

As people hope for the best, parents are sensing a sigh of relief as the CDC is expected to sign off on COVID vaccines for children between six months and five years old.

Emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna shots for that age group could come on Saturday.

Vaccines are poised to be administered next week.

The Food and Drug Administration gave its official stamp of approval, saying both vaccines appear safe and effective despite mild symptoms like irritability and fever.

"We know that many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been anxiously awaiting [Friday's] authorization," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.

The FDA's official authorization came early Friday, but the CDC still needs to issue its official recommendations before any shots can be administered.

The White House estimates vaccines will be administered as early as Tuesday.

Comments / 19

Angela Knackstedt O'Connor
4d ago

We need to keep moving forward not backwards. COVID is going to be with us, probably always, just like the flu season etc. If people want to wear masks, fine, and if they don’t, fine, but LA County needs to stop this nonsense of requiring 🙄

Reply
15
smh
4d ago

For the love of god find out who your city council member is and vote them out the next chance you get! Enough already!!!

Reply
12
Gucci
3d ago

They like the control. This will not stop until we get new leadership. Everyone coming across the border isn’t vaccinated and no mask but citizens better step in line

Reply(2)
7
Related
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

Confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County are down in Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. That result tracks with statewide and national counts. The New York Times reports that – over a 14-day period – new cases have declined by 3 percent across the U.S., although deaths have risen by 17 percent. In California, new cases are down by 17 percent and deaths down 20 percent, reports Los Angeles Times.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Altadena, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
outlooknewspapers.com

BWP to Tighten Water Restrictions

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power officials will issue stricter sprinkler restrictions near the end of this month after the city, like many across the state, failed to reach its water-use reduction goals. The more severe restrictions, described in stage...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Han#L A County Public Health
kcrw.com

How LA cemeteries avoid browning grass amid drought restrictions

New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
todaynationnews.com

Orange County home sales drop 24%, home payments soar 46%

Home purchases in Orange County fell 24% in May as record-high prices combined with soaring mortgage rates drove a 46% increase in home payments. Across Southern California, 20,470 single-family, condo, existing and new homes sold in six counties, down 5% for the month and down 16% from the past year. The median price in the region was $760,000, unchanged this month and up 13% in 12 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Canyon News

Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Now In Effect

MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
MALIBU, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.
IRVINE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon’s massive industrial project in Ontario could start a trend

The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
ONTARIO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy